UAE: 10 expats fined Dh7,000 after violent attack on 6 others

Ten expats have been fined Dh7,000 for assaulting six other men of the same nationality.
Six of the accused were residing in the country illegally. They are between the ages of 30 and 52 years.
The police report says that the accused deliberately assaulted the victims and pushed one of them from the balcony of the building they were staying in. They all reside in the industrial area of Al Jarf in Ajman.
The victim who fell from the balcony was permanently disabled by 10 per cent.
Five others who were assaulted had them serious injuries which prevented them from carrying out their personal work for more than 20 days.
