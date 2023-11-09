UAE: Free bikes for Dubai Ride participants

A second expat took Dh75,000 home
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem Bike have teamed up to offer free bikes to residents and visitors who wish to participate in the Dubai Ride cycling event but do not have their own bikes.
Participants can collect their free bikes from Careem’s bike docking stations at Entrance A, Museum of the Future (MOTF), Trade Centre Street, and the Entrance E, Lower FCS, Financial Centre Road next to Roda Al Murooj Building A on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participants can also subscribe and rent a Careem Bike from any of the 192 stations across Dubai, and overtime fees for rides longer than 45 minutes will be waived during the event. The initiative will strengthen RTA’s partnership with Careem and make Dubai Ride easily accessible for those who do not own their own bikes.
In order to pick up a free bike ride for Dubai Ride, participants can download the Careem app, click the ‘Bike’ icon, and subscribe to the ‘Dubai Ride Pass’ set at Dh00.00 on the November 12 starting from 2am until 7.30am.
Participants can pick up their bikes from the 2 pop up stations near the entrance A - MOTF and entrance E - lower FCS or from any of the 192 Careem Bike docking stations. All participants are required to bring their own helmets to use the bikes and register on the Dubai Ride website.
They will also be required to enter their card details as a security measure but will not be charged for borrowing the bikes.
The Dubai Ride routes are open to the general public from 6.15am, and all cyclists will commence their journey at 6.30am, concluding it at 7.30am.
Adel Shakeri, Director Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency and Head of Sports Team in RTA said “Dubai Ride is a significant platform as part of Dubai 30x30 challenge that promotes a healthy lifestyle among residents and visitors. RTA aims to promote Dubai as a bike-friendly city among tourists and encourage residents to opt for a more sustainable mode of transportation as well."
