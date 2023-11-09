Dubai-Sharjah ferry: How commuters save over Dh50 per journey, beat two hours of traffic

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 1:07 PM

UAE residents commuting between Dubai and Sharjah have opted to avoid the stress of road travel by using the Dubai Ferry.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) resumed operations of the marine transportation line between Dubai and Sharjah on August 4, after it was briefly suspended during the pandemic.

Saving time and money

One among the many travellers on the ferry is Suleiman Ibrahim, a spice and dry fruit trader in Deira. He resides in the Al Khan neighbourhood of Sharjah, and is completely dependent on Dubai Ferry for his daily commute to work.

“I used to spend over 3 hours on the road daily, either by bus or driving. When I first travelled to work by ferry in the beginning of September this year, I saved 2 hours of my time over Dh50,” says Ibrahim.

Stress-free alternative

“It's not just the money and time... the [road] traffic led to mental stress, which has decreased to a large extent. It’s a very peaceful journey every day. I can focus on my work more and I believe the business has also risen,” Ibrahim adds.

Arjun Jaykumar, an engineer working in Al Jaddaf, agrees. “My father drops me to my office but while returning, I usually take the ferry."

“My workplace is a short walk from the metro station. After alighting at Al Ghubaiba metro station, I stroll to the nearby marine station, which is only a 2-minute walk. The ferry journey lasts 35 minutes, making my total commuting time around an hour to reach home,” says Arjun.

"The ferry has made our lives much easier,” he adds.

Meeting on the move

Ardashir, a businessman, prefers the ferry over any other mode of commute from Sharjah. He believes that the ride is very peaceful and he can utilise the travel time to the fullest.

“The ride is very quiet... that I can talk to my clients and employees, hold morning and evening meetings while I am on the move. This not only saves my time but makes [the commute] more fruitful,” says Ardashir.

Big savings during events

One prominent advantage highlighted by residents is the substantial financial savings during the events like Gitex and Gulf Food in Dubai. By opting for the ferry, commuters not only reduce their fuel expenses but also eliminate the need for expensive parking in Dubai, where fees can reach up to Dh250 at locations like the World Trade Centre.

“Choosing the Dubai ferry during big events like Gitex and Gulf Food is a game-changer. I save Dh350 a day and a whopping 3 hours on my commute,” says Ahmed, a businessman based in Sharjah.

“It's not just about money, it's about saving precious time and enjoying a stress-free journey to these major events,” he adds.

Timings

On weekdays, two ferries depart from Sharjah at 7am and 8.30am, and one from Dubai at 7.45am. In the evening, two trips from Sharjah at 4.45pm and 6.15pm, and three trips from Dubai at 4pm, 5:30pm, and 7pm.

From Friday to Sunday, there are six journeys, three journeys from each side starting from noon. Departure times from Sharjah is at 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm, whereas the journeys from Dubai starts at 3pm, 5pm, and 8pm.

