UAE: Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton to headline Forbes Summit in Abu Dhabi

The four-day event will tackle critical women’s issues and feature thought-provoking sessions

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 7:10 PM

Former US First Lady and American politician Hillary Clinton is set to headline the 2nd edition of Forbes 30/50 Summit, alongside other big dignitaries, in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is hosting the event in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event that's taking taking place from March 7-10 will tackle critical women’s issues and will feature thought-provoking sessions lead by some of the world’s most influential women.

Key themes across the four-day event include mentorship, collaboration and innovation. From Under 30 and Over 50 honorees to world leaders of policy and business, attendees will be working together to create bonds and forge world-changing alliances.

As one of the safest cities in the world for women, the summit will span some of Abu Dhabi's most iconic locations, including Qasr Al Watan, Saadiyat Island and Louvre.

It will also serve as the backdrop in highlighting the city’s efforts in fostering an environment that is empowering to all.

The speakers for this year’s summit include Hillary Rodham Clinton, former US First Lady and Secretary of State; Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation, UAE; Malala Yousafzai, co-founder, Malala Fund; Jessica Alba, actress and founder-CEO of The Honest Company; Ayesha Curry, founder and CEO of Sweet July; Amna Al Qubasi, F1 race driver; Catherine O'Hara, actress and writer, and Misty Copeland, ballerina, author and philanthropist.