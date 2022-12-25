UAE: Festive mood is in the air as residents celebrate Christmas

Many companies in Dubai get involved in the festive mood by celebrating Christmas within their office premises

Staff of Xclusive Yacht during Christmas celebrations.

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

With the celebration mood on, homes, hotels, malls, and shops are all decked up with Christmas trees, with green and the colour red popping up everywhere. Festivities are throughout the city and joy can be felt in the air with residents exchanging gifts.

Many residents in Dubai are celebrating Christmas with their family and friends, some at their homes and some outside at a restaurant and entertainment venues.

Marco Fraschetti, an Italian working as an events expert, will be celebrating his Christmas with his sister and her husband as his children are in Europe. “I couldn’t travel due to my busy schedule and will be celebrating here,” said Fraschetti.

ALSO READ:

Fraschetti will be going to his friend’s place for lunch “as his mother-in-law is here who is a great cook, and I love the food she prepares. It will be special”.

Post lunch, he plans to visit his sister, where he will bond with the family over dinner, games and conversations.

A Romanian doctor in Dubai, Dr Carmen Chiran, said Christmas is an extraordinary occasion of the year. It is all about family coming together and celebrating the festive season.

Dr Carmen Chiran

However, she would be missing a lot of fun and valuable time with her family this Christmas as she will be busy attending to her patients at Aster Clinic at Tecom in Dubai this Christmas Sunday.

Dr Carmen said she is sad but her job is her priority. All of us in the medical profession miss being with family on special occasions such as Christmas.

“But we are part of a larger mission to serve the community. Even Jesus has taught his followers that the kindest act one can engage in is in the service of others,” said Dr Carmen.

“So, I am proud and strongly believe that by serving my patients, I am demonstrating what Jesus expect his followers to do. As a doctor, it is my responsibility to serve the community and attend to my patients’ needs,” added Dr Carmen.

However, Dr Carmen hosted a big Christmas celebration at her home on Saturday evening. Even her parents have flown to Dubai from Romania to celebrate the festive season with her.

Indian expat Joel Prajwal Moras has started his celebration a few days ago. He has been going out with his family for dinner and lunch and celebrated the community gathering at the Indian club on Friday. “It was a great gathering for my kids and other children at the Indian Club,” said Moras.

Joel Prajwal Moras and family

“My mother-in-law has flown down from India and we will be preparing all the eight Indian feasts that we usually prepare in our hometown during Christmas,” added Moras.

Many companies in Dubai got involved in the festive mood by celebrating Christmas within their office premises before the break on Friday. ServeHub, a real estate management firm, decorated the workplace to add some Christmas cheer and played secret Santa and Christmas-themed games. “It helps us bond with our employees and makes a better work atmosphere,” said Vani Mendon, co-founder of ServeHub.

A yacht company in Dubai hosted a special themed Christmas cruise for all their workforce with turkey and trimmings. “We also featured Santa’s grotto, handing our luxury gifts to all the staff. The staff was very happy as they could celebrate with their families,” said Amit Patel, managing director of Xclusive Yacht.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com