Look: Residents in Dubai visit churches to celebrate Christmas

The traditional midnight service in Dubai started with a 45-minute carol singing session

KT photos by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 10:47 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 10:53 PM

Residents in the UAE flocked to churches to attend the Christmas Eve mass on Saturday.

St. Mary's Catholic Church and St Francis of Assisi Church in Jebel Ali in Dubai had a large number of people in attendance for the traditional midnight mass.

The service begins with carol singing at 11.15pm followed by the solemn high mass at midnight.

As always, parishioners dressed up in their best for the occasion. Christmas lights, tree, crib and stars have been put up all around the church premises to spread the joyful atmosphere of the season.

On Christmas Day, masses will be held throughout the day in a number of languages, including Arabic, Tagalog, French and Urdu, to cater to the various communities in the Emirates.

Other churches in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah will also be conducting special masses on December 24 and Christmas Day.

ALSO READ: