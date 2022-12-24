Look: Residents in Dubai visit churches to celebrate Christmas

They will study for two years at community colleges in North America under Adek's Khotwa scholarship programme
Residents in the UAE flocked to churches to attend the Christmas Eve mass on Saturday.
St. Mary's Catholic Church and St Francis of Assisi Church in Jebel Ali in Dubai had a large number of people in attendance for the traditional midnight mass.
The service begins with carol singing at 11.15pm followed by the solemn high mass at midnight.
As always, parishioners dressed up in their best for the occasion. Christmas lights, tree, crib and stars have been put up all around the church premises to spread the joyful atmosphere of the season.
On Christmas Day, masses will be held throughout the day in a number of languages, including Arabic, Tagalog, French and Urdu, to cater to the various communities in the Emirates.
Other churches in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah will also be conducting special masses on December 24 and Christmas Day.
ALSO READ:
They will study for two years at community colleges in North America under Adek's Khotwa scholarship programme
Ambassador stresses the importance of promoting inclusivity and pluralism at a function
Adventure lovers share their outdoor experiences from around the country
Ministry details the administrative penalties that could be imposed on recruitment agencies that do not comply with the law
Administrative penalties and fines against companies that try to exploit the Nafis scheme reach up to Dh100,000 for every citizen, if fake Emiratisation is proven
The new service can be obtained by texting the foundation via WhatsApp through the hotline number 800-111
At first, he thought it was Dh15,000, then he 'couldn’t count the number of zeroes'
Customers will not be required to visit happiness centres