UAE: Factory fire caused by gas cylinder explosion put out in Abu Dhabi

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 2:21 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 2:27 PM

A fire broke out in a factory in Abu Dhabi Industrial Zone due to a gas cylinder explosion on Saturday morning, the police said.

It was immediately put under control and a cooling operation is now under way, the Abu Dhabi Police said in a post on social media.

Investigations have been launched to look into the cause of the incident.

The Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence authorities have urged the public to rely only on official sources for news and avoid spreading rumours and unverified information.

