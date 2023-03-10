UAE: Extreme heat waves killed over 160,000kg fish in Abu Dhabi in 2 years

Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 6:24 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 6:30 PM

More than 160,000kg of fish died in Abu Dhabi due to extreme heat waves in 2020 and 2021, according to a report issued by the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD).

A team of specialists from the agency has since been closely monitoring the marine environment, developing solutions that can help curb such scenarios.

The EAD recorded 148,000kg dead fish of 15 species in 2020, and registered 17,750kg of the same species in 2021. These findings coincided with other unusual observations such as the death of sea turtles (green turtles) and the deposition of dead seaweed and macro-algae along the coast outside their natural range.

The agency had been monitoring the heat wave and its impact on the marine environment in the waters of Abu Dhabi. Observers noted that the coastal water of the emirate had been exposed to an extreme heat wave in 2020 and 2021, and it continued for more than 15 days.

Heat waves, according to the EAD, refer to heavy warmth in the oceanic water that lasts a long time. Officials said that in recent years, such waves have been observed around the world — from open oceans to marginal sea and coastal areas.

In the annual report on marine water quality issued recently, the EAD stressed that these heat waves have severe effects on marine ecosystems and human society, and their repercussions are represented in increasing fish mortality, bleaching of coral reefs, and changing the habitats of seaweeds, coral reefs, and fish — which usually leads to the death of fish and the impact on their numbers.

