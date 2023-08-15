UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims

Heavy rains in the northern part of the country have resulted in multiple deaths, injuries

File photo

By WAM Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 9:31 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of the heavy rains and floods in two states in the north of the country, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, and caused extensive damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Indian government and people, and to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

