UAE: Expat wins second salary of Dh25,000 per month for 25 years

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 11:01 AM Last updated: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 12:03 PM

A Canadian expat in the UAE has won a monthly salary of Dh25,000 for the next 25 years.

Robert Burkovski hit Emirates Draw's EASY6 grand prize after playing with a set of numbers in mind - "a usual sequence that would sometimes include random picks" from his children.

The expatriate said the family won’t be doing anything extravagant with this money. "It will just help with the day-to-day stuff like housing, groceries, or the kids' activities. It will definitely help make things more comfortable,” he said.

The second salary grand prize is a "legal obligation" for Emirates Draw to pay out, with monthly payments over the next 25 years.

Burkovski, 54, moved to the UAE from Canada around 18 months ago, for business and "a lifestyle change". A consultant by profession, his journey to the win began with a familiar ritual from his Canadian days.

“I played similar games back in Canada, so when I found out about Emirates Draw online, I decided to give it a go. I’ve been playing on and off since last year,” said the father of two.

It was an e-mail that revealed he had won the FAST5 grand prize. "My wife and I are still not sure whether or not this is happening!"

He added that he will continue playing in the draw. Burkovski is the fourth winner of the FAST5 grand prize in less than 6 months since the game launched.

