UAE: Employee jailed for 25 years, fined Dh50 million for money laundering, embezzlement

The man was also convicted for forgery and the use of forged official documents

Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 10:41 AM Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 11:47 AM

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted a defendant involved in laundering large amounts derived from embezzlement, along with intentional damage to public funds and forgery and the use of forged official documents.

The man was convicted for taking advantage of his position in a public agency to create false scholarship files, with the aim of embezzling funds from his employing authority, worth approximately Dh40 million.

The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering Court has sentenced him to 25 years in prison, along with a fine of Dh50 million. He is also required to return the embezzled funds.