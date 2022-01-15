The conference will be held from November 15 to 17
UAE1 day ago
Tenants of a tower in Dubai Marina are back in their apartments after a parking lot floor collapsed 10 days ago.
Dorra Bay tower was evacuated for safety in the early morning of January 5, when the roof of the parking lot reportedly collapsed due to a water pipe explosion, as residents were told. No injuries were reported.
The tower’s tenants were relocated to different hotels nearby for about five days until the building was deemed safe to return to.
The parking lot is still closed and residents have been requested to park their cars in nearby paid slots.
A tenant, who requested to remain anonymous, told Khaleej Times that the higher management has recommended parking spaces in the area that cost up to Dh700 to Dh800 a month. There is no information yet about when the construction work in the parking basement is expected to be completed.
“We can see that work is being carried out at the parking basement. Metal poles have been put in place to hold the ceiling up, but no parking spaces are being provided for us.”
The tenant added: "We are requested to rent spots in the area, but the prices may be troublesome for those who have two cars.”
Tenants said they are yet to receive official updates about the construction progress, expected completion and safety measures being implemented by the developer.
The tower’s higher management had covered the expenses of the hotel stay and breakfast during the evacuation period.
