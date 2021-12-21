Ajman driving schools given one month to update vehicle number plates

Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE1 day ago
The Ajman Police has urged owners of driving schools to update the existing number plates of the vehicles that are being used for training purposes.
A new design has been implemented for learner's vehicles, and the police has given all driving schools in the emirate one month to replace the old car number plates to new ones.
The move comes as part of the development and modernisation of police services.
Colonel Sultan Khalifa Al Muhairi, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, explained that the new number plate was launched after a meeting with the owners of 42 driving schools in the emirate.
To update the number plate, driving schools have to approach the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Services Centre in Ajman or its partners at service centres. They must bring the old plates to receive the new ones.
The move is part of the police’s efforts to develop and innovate and to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.
