UAE1 day ago
Indian expats Prasanna Kumar Pravin and Sudheer Kabeer now have more reasons to smile following their decision to participate in the latest edition of Emirates Draw. The duo are among the seven guaranteed winners who each took home Dh77,777 at last Saturday’s draw event.
For Pravin, who selected the numbers at random, the win is extra special. The 44-year-old Indian from Kerala, sales manager at an interior fit-out company, will be celebrating his 14th wedding anniversary later this month, and this windfall has certainly added to the couple’s joy.
Pravin, who is a regular participant at raffle draws, said: “I couldn’t believe that I won. It only hit me when the amount was credited to my account! I feel like I am on top of the world. My wife is a teacher here in the UAE and is also pursuing her Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) studies. I’ll be using a portion of the money to help her complete her qualification and will also send money back home to my parents.”
Advising others to the draw, the elated winner said: “I regularly participate in draws as I strongly believe that in order to dream and win big, you need to participate first.”
Sudheer Kabeer, a 43-year-old father of two who works as a driver, the winning digits were recommended by his friend with whom he plans to share his prize money.
“This win is a big blessing for me. I will now be able to resolve my financial situation, and the rest of the money will be kept aside for my family. I participate every week and when I heard I had won, it was unbelievable.”
Participants will have another opportunity to win the grand prize of Dh77,777,777, the largest in UAE history, at next week’s draw, which will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 7pm. The draw will be streamed live on www.emiratesdraw.com and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
Participants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil and coral polyp at www.emiratesdraw.com. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same number.
With their purchase, consumers are entered into two separate drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each every week. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.
