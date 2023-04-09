UAE doctors save life of 90-year-old Emirati with rare surgery

The patient was brought to University Hospital Sharjah after an aortic rupture

Sun 9 Apr 2023

Doctors in a UAE hospital succeeded in saving the life of a 90-year-old Emirati patient by performing a delicate aortic surgery.

Professor Tariq Al Mahdi, head of the Surgery Department at the University Hospital Sharjah, said: “The emergency department at the hospital received a 90-year-old patient in a critical condition at 11pm. He collapsed after low blood circulation and was suffering from severe pain in the abdomen and back.

“After clinical examinations, Dr Ahmed El Fassi, consultant vascular surgeon, was summoned, as it was found that there was a case of aortic rupture, which is one of the most critical and difficult cases,” he said.

“This was a rare case where there was blood leakage inside the abdominal circumference as a result of a perforation in the aorta and sagging of 80mm, in addition to severe symptoms that required emergency surgical intervention,” Al Mahdi added.

Dr Ahmed Al Fassi said: “After medical consultations with Dr Saher Arour, consultant vascular surgeon, we decided to intervene immediately to save the patient.”

The doctors performed a compound surgery on the aorta and the pelvic arteries branching from it, and stents were implanted with advanced interventional technology.

Dr Al Fassi added that the patient's condition has become completely stable based on clinical and vital evaluations after surgery.

Dr Hakam Yassin, medical director of the University Hospital Sharjah, said: “We have distinguished medical competencies working in delicate and complex surgical specialties, working as an integrated medical team. In this case, the patient found integrated support from the ambulance team and emergency, laboratory and diagnostic radiology, skilled vascular surgery consultants, the nursing team, as well as support for the team of consultants in the anaesthesia and intensive care departments.”

