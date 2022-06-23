UAE: Doctors save life of 88-year-old patient suffering from severe heart condition

Man was discharged four days after undergoing successful catheterization procedure at Sharjah hospital

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 6:41 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 6:42 PM

The life of an elderly citizen, with a severe heart condition, was saved after successful intervention by doctors at Sharjah University Hospital.

The man was suffering from angina, associated with a rapid heart rate, as well as changes in ECG indicating severe reduced blood flow involving the cardiac wall, explained Dr. Osama Mahdi, consultant and head of cardiac catheterization, at the hospital.

"The patient tried to undergo arterial replacement surgery in other hospitals but could not do because of his old age and general poor health, which prevent him from undergoing general anaesthesia. So there was nothing to do except to open the blocked arteries by the interventional cardiac catheter to save the patient’s life which was seriously threatened," he said.

The catheterization process was very difficult and complex, but Dr Mahdi was able to open three arteries, specially at the left part of the coronary circulation, which treated the acute attack and stabilised the patient's condition.

The patient stayed in the hospital for four days after the procedure after which he was discharged.

This case is considered among the most difficult cases of therapeutic catheters globally, indicating the development of the medical institutions in the UAE in terms of the availability of facilities, equipments and experienced medical staff.