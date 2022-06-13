UAE: Dine-in like a 'nawab', ride in a Rolls Royce to this restaurant

The owner says that they have been receiving a huge number of requests for the service

By SM Syed Ayaz Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 11:01 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 12:46 PM

For her fifth birthday, Maysha Mahmood was excited to go eat at her favourite restaurant Al Nawab. Her father, however, had planned for an authentic 'nawabi' experience as well.

As she got ready to go the restaurant along with her family, she was astounded to see a Rolls Royce waiting to pick them up at their doorstep.

“The birthday girl was quite happy to experience the Rolls Royce ride and to have lunch at her favourite restaurant,” Maysha’s father Mian Mahmood, businessman and resident of Sharjah said.

As they reached the restaurant, two attendants opened the door of the car and escorted them to their table.

Jhanzeb Yaseen the owner of Al Nawabi Restaurant said that they want to give their customers an authentic Nawabi experience. “We have introduced this special ride for our customers that offers an extra Nawabi feel,” said Jhanzeb.

“This is also introduced for people who want to celebrate their birthday and anniversary, so that they feel really special on their special day,” added Jhanzeb.

Commenting on the idea of picking up customers on one of the most luxurious vehicles, Jhanzeb said: “There is nothing of this sort in the UAE. This is to make our guest's special day a memorable one,”

The ride isn't for all guests who decide to dine in. To avail this royal service, one has to make party or event reservation consisting of 15 or more guests. Aside from that, the pickup service will only be available on the weekends.

“Anyone who wants to make an occasion special for their loved one's birthday or anniversary special, they can book the ride absolutely without any extra cost or hidden charges,” said Jahanzeb.

The restaurant serving authentic Pakistani cuisine is well known to the residents of Sharjah. The owner said that the cost of a meal for a group of fifteen will be from about Dh500 to Dh700.

Jhanzeb said that since they started it this Saturday, they have been receiving a huge number of requests from Sharjah, Dubai and Ajman residents for this Nawabi Sawari. “We were fully booked for Saturday and Sunday. We are receiving requests for next weekends as well,” said Jahanzeb.

This luxury service can be availed by residents of Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai. Reservations can be made through Facebook, Instagram, and by calling in at the restaurant.

