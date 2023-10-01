UAE condemns terrorist attack in Ankara

Some roads will be off limits to give way for the opening of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Turkish capital Ankara, which resulted in injuries to a number of security personnel.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aiming at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed the UAE's solidarity with the government of Türkiye and people, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
The attack occurred hours before Parliament was set to reopen after its three-month summer recess with an address by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near an entrance to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The attack was conducted by assailants who arrived at the scene inside a light commercial vehicle, he said.
