Turkey explosion: Suicide bomber detonates device in Ankara, second assailant killed in shootout

The explosion has taken place in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs

By AP Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM Last updated: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM

Turkey’s interior affairs minister says a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near his ministry on Sunday while a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police.

Ali Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured during the attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara. The attack occurred hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen following a summer recess.

A loud explosion was heard was heard Sunday in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, Turkish media reports said.

Some reports said the explosion was followed by gunfire.

Security forces have set up barriers in the area.

Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.

More to follow