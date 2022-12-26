UAE condemns Taliban decision to ban women from NGOs

Ambassador Nusseibeh warned that the decision will impede the provision of humanitarian relief in the country when two-thirds of Afghanistan's population is in need of assistance, 6 million are at risk of starvation

By WAM Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 9:14 PM

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, expressed the UAE's strong condemnation of the decision by the Taliban to ban women from working in national and international non-governmental organisations in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Nusseibeh warned that at a time when two-thirds of Afghanistan's population is in need of humanitarian assistance, and six million people are at risk of starvation, the decision will further impede the provision of humanitarian relief in the country and affect the most vulnerable groups in society, including women, children, and the elderly.

She underscored that the decision, which follows the Taliban's recent and indefensible ban on women and girls accessing higher education, violates UN Security Council resolution 2615 and will undoubtedly exacerbate humanitarian suffering in Afghanistan.

Moreover, she stressed that Islam honours the role of women and upholds their rights.

In this regard, Ambassador Nusseibeh underscored the importance of the full and equal participation of women and girls in all aspects of life.

The UAE will remain steadfast in its long-standing commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, stability, security, and prosperity in cooperation with regional and international partners.

She concluded by emphasising that the future welfare of Afghanistan and its people depends on the full inclusion of women and girls in society.

