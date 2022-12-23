UAE billionaire offers to host 100 Afghan female students, help them complete studies in Dubai

From mountain adventures to festivals: New 'Highlands of Dubai' winter campaign begins in Hatta tomorrow
Unique experiences and a cultural extravaganza await residents and tourists who will be exploring the emirate's majestic mountain this season
Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of the well-diversified conglomerate Al Habtoor Group, has offered to provide support to 100 female Afghan students in Dubai.
The announcement comes after the Taliban-run government in Kabul said that female students would not be allowed to study at universities in Afghanistan until further notice.
Taliban’s decision to ban female students has been condemned globally, including the UAE.
Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative to the United Nations of the UAE, reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of the Taliban’s decision by the Taliban to ban Afghan women and girls from accessing higher education.
The Muslim Council of Elders under the chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb also showed its concern over the Taliban’s ban on women from attending universities in Afghanistan.
Khalaf Al Habtoor said the Taliban’s decision is unfortunate and he is willing to host female Afghan students in cooperation with relevant authorities.
“Depriving Afghan female students of university education is unfortunate and sad. Therefore, far from any political stance, I am ready, in cooperation with the relevant official authorities, to host 100 female students and give them the opportunity to complete their studies in Dubai universities,” said Al Habtoor in a tweet.
Khalaf Al Habtoor is a well-known global philanthropist who believes that philanthropy should be independent of race, religion and geography. He has generously contributed towards institutions that result in human advancement, including a Simulation Centre at the Dubai Harvard Foundation for Medical Research and a Leadership Centre at Illinois College, USA.
ALSO READ:
Unique experiences and a cultural extravaganza await residents and tourists who will be exploring the emirate's majestic mountain this season
The workshops aim to provide young nationals with the required space-related skills and expertise necessary to support national space programmes
Gold has risen about $200 since falling to a more than two-year low in late September, as expectations around slower rate hikes from the Fed dimmed the dollar's charm
Firm crude oil prices and forex outflows from capital markets, however, restricted the rupee’s gains, according to forex dealers
Those who are caught violating the rules face hefty penalties and even months of vehicle impoundment
Pensioners can expect to see wages increase up to at least Dh17,500
The country reaffirms that this decision violates fundamental human rights, contravene the teachings of Islam, and must be swiftly reversed
Money exchange company urges public to remain alert against suspicious and fraudulent online activities to prevent financial losses and damages