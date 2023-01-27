UAE condemns Israeli forces' storming of Jenin camp

The rainy weather reminds some expats of their hometowns, and gives people a chance to stop and take in the fresh air amidst their busy schedules
The UAE has condemned Israeli forces' storming of the Palestinian camp of Jenin, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) called upon Israeli authorities to assume responsibility for reducing escalation and instability in the region.
Moreover, the Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
