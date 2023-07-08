UAE: Commando Group dominate AJP Tour National Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Competitions for Professional and Amateur divisions will be held Sunday

Photos: Supplied

By Team KT Published: Sat 8 Jul 2023, 10:01 PM

Athletes from Commando Group delivered outstanding performances on the second day of the AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023, which is being held at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi with the participation of athletes from clubs and academies from around the world.

As athletes in the Youth, Teen, and Masters divisions took to the mats on Saturday, Commando Group showcased their dominance, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club settled for second place and A.F.N.T finished in third place.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the three-day championship kicked off in style on Friday with captivating competitions in the kids, infant, and junior categories. Sharjah Self Defense Sports claimed the top spot on Day 1, with UAEJJ Arena and Palms Sports securing second and third places, respectively. The competitions will continue tomorrow, featuring matches between amateurs and professionals, adding to the excitement of the AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Saturday's competitions were attended by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAEJJF; Brigadier General Muhammad Humaid Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Federation; Mansour Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Federation, and Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship has once again demonstrated its stature as a prestigious event. It attracts elite athletes from both local and international arenas.”

“Abu Dhabi is continuously cementing its position as a global leader in the field of jiu-jitsu, playing a pivotal role in developing sport worldwide. The championships organised by the UAEJJF, in collaboration with the AJP, have emerged as premier destinations for elite world champions aspiring to reach the pinnacle of the game. A compelling testament to this is the diverse participation of athletes from 64 different countries.”

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the UAEJJF in developing jiu-jitsu and the organisation of world-class championships that attract participants from various countries around the globe.

Al Owais said: “Sharjah Self-Defence has a clear roadmap to achieve excellence in the sport, supported by a solid foundation of young and emerging talents who will play a significant role in the future of jiu-jitsu. Our younger fighters have excelled in securing hundreds of coloured medals in latest years, both in local and international jiu-jitsu tournaments. Moving forward, our focus is to develop exceptional athletes capable of competing in the professional and masters categories, with an emphasis on nurturing the youth of the club who possess the qualifications to progress in their professional careers.”

Renat Abdykerimov, coach of the Kyrgyzstan Top Team, expressed his enthusiasm for the AJP UAE National Championship, highlighting its ideal timing just before the World Championships in Mongolia. He said: “Today, my team members delivered exceptional performances, showcasing their skills on the mats. This tournament not only prepares us for the upcoming World Championships but also serves as a valuable training ground for other major championships in the coming months.

“Participating in Abu Dhabi's championships allows athletes from around the world to meet and compete, and we strive to be a part of each one. I am immensely proud of my players' dedication and progress, and I am confident they will excel in the upcoming championships, making us all proud."

Ali Alteneiji of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, who fought in the Youth Men's Gi/Blue Belt/81kg division, expressed his satisfaction with the tough competition and his ability to outperform his opponent, securing a gold medal. “These championships, especially those held in Abu Dhabi, maintain high standards and attract athletes from around the world. I eagerly anticipate participating in many more such events in the future." He also extended his gratitude to the UAEJJF for organising prestigious tournaments that enable athletes to train well and showcase their skills.

Brazilian Talison Costa, a black belt who won the first Masters 77kg gold, said celebrating victory after a challenging battle is incredible. He acknowledged the validation of his hard work and expressed gratitude towards his family, friends, coaches, club officials, and the UAEJJF for providing him with the opportunity to participate in such events. Looking ahead to the next few months, which include major international events, he expressed excitement and embraced the upcoming challenges.

