Watch: This is how India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday

Dhoni, who led India to the title in 2011, celebrated his birthday with his dogs at his farmhouse in Ranchi, India

Screengrab. — MS Dhoni Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Jul 2023, 8:47 PM

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday. And while wishes poured in from his former teammates, the man spent a rather quiet birthday.

Dhoni, who led India to the ODI World Cup title in 2011, celebrated his birthday with his dogs at his farmhouse in Ranchi, India.

Apart from winning the 50-over World Cup, Dhoni had earlier led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2007.

ALSO READ: