MS Dhoni turns 42: Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina lead birthday wishes with throwback visuals

The 27-year-old Aussie finished 32 seconds ahead of Italy's Giulio Ciccone and Austrian Felix Gall with Vingegaard fifth
Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a heartwarming birthday post for his “go to man” MS Dhoni on Friday as the legendary cricketer turned 42.
Expressing his desire to share the Chennai Super Kings dressing room with the former India skipper once again, Jadeja wrote: “My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday, Mahi bhai. See you soon in yellow.”
Jadeja had made his international debut in 2009 under the leadership of Dhoni. Jadeja also dropped a picture to mark the special day. In the photo, the Chennai captain is hugging Jadeja after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title this year.
The image of an emotional Dhoni lifting Jadeja, after winning the title for the fifth time, got etched in the hearts of cricket fans. It was Jadeja’s final-over exploits which helped CSK win the fifth IPL title in Ahmedabad.
Chennai Super Kings has asked everyone to “bring on the birthday whistles” and celebrate “Thala’s birthday in style.”
Dhoni’s former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina penned a special birthday note for his “big brother”. Raina also spoke about his “unbreakable” bond Dhoni, who is one of India's most successful captains and won the ODI cricket World Cup in 2011.
Along with a throwback video, Raina tweeted, “Happy birthday to my big brother, MS Dhoni. From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we have created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic.”
When it comes down to winning trophies, there is hardly any silverware more precious and memorable for ardent Dhoni fans than the World Cup triumph in 2011. So, while sending their best wishes to “Thala”, the official Twitter handle of the ICC Cricket World Cup came up with a video which encapsulated his epic knock in the final of the showpiece event against Sri Lanka.
“A World Cup innings for the ages. MS Dhoni powered India to glory in emphatic style,” the post read. Chasing a target of 275 in Mumbai, Dhoni pulled off a spectacular knock of unbeaten 91 off 79 balls to guide Team India to World Cup glory.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya declared that MS Dhoni is his “favourite”.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah termed Dhoni as the most successful captain in the history of the Indian cricket team. He added that Dhoni’s “charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe.”
Born on July 7, 1981, in India's eastern Ranchi city, Dhoni is the joint-most successful skipper in the history of IPL, with five trophies to his name. Earlier this year, Dhoni became the first captain to lead a franchise in 200 matches in IPL. Dhoni achieved this feat during the game against Rajasthan Royals. On the special day, the Indian Premier League’s Twitter page posted an animated picture of the Ranchi-born’s glorious trophy cabinet. “One Man. A million emotions. Five-time IPL trophy winning Captain. Here's wishing Thala MS Dhoni a very Happy Birthday,” the tweet read.
READ MORE:
The 27-year-old Aussie finished 32 seconds ahead of Italy's Giulio Ciccone and Austrian Felix Gall with Vingegaard fifth
The hosts will welcome back fiery pacer Mark Wood who was not picked for the first two Tests
Spaniard fails to make it through local final qualifying that awarded 19 spots from four locations.
The England international parts ways with Chelsea after 18 years with $69m transfer deal as United kick off summer spending spree
England batter Ben Duckett shoots up 24 places to reach the top 20 for the first time in his career
It is one of 900 golf courses in the world to hold such a certification
'Federer made me nervous!' says defending champion Rybakina as she survives Wimbledon scare
Squad hold the possible edge over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard