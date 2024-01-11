UAE: Citizens can now travel visa-free to this country

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 10:08 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 10:09 PM

UAE citizens can now travel visa-free to Kosovo after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday.

The MoU sees the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, special and mission passports.

UAE citizens holding valid passports for at least six months are exempt from the visa requirement for entry to Kosovo and can stay there for up to 90 days per visit. In return, citizens of Kosovo holding valid diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports are exempt from the visa requirement for entry to the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, welcomed the MoU signing.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the UAE by Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on behalf of Kosovo by Xhabir Hamiti, the Ambassador of Kosovo to the UAE.

