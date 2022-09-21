UAE Central Bank raises the base rate by 75 basis points

The authority took to Twitter to assure the public that specialists are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to raise the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 75 basis points – from 2.4% to 3.15%, effective from Thursday, September 22, 2022.
This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve Board’s announcement on September 21, 2022 to increase the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 75 basis points.
The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates.
