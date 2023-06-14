UAE Central Bank pauses rate hikes

It will be one of the emirate's largest developments, consisting of large mansions and villas that provide residents with views of water canals, lakes, and parks
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) unchanged at 5.15 percent, effective from Thursday, 15th June, 2023.
This decision was taken following the U.S. Federal Reserve Board’s announcement on 14th June, 2023, to keep the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) unchanged.
The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates in the UAE.
Property prices in Dubai are currently among the cheapest in the world when compared to cities like London, Hong Kong, New York and Paris
The decision limits daily working hours to eight, with employees required to work more than that in a 24-hour period entitled to additional pay
This comes as part of a new strategy to develop community facilities worth Dh12 billion in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, which was announced last month
He says as soon as he confirmed the news, he hugged his son and told him his future was secure
According to the new agreement, Saudi RPM will assign 8 fully equipped advanced life support ambulances to the Indian Embassy for providing medical services during the season
Last year, more than 5,000 community members gathered at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium to mark Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever International Yoga Day session
The country has been aggressively pushing to reach the net zero 2050 target across all sectors, especially on the mobility front