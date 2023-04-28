UAE businessman MA Yusuffali meets Indian PM Modi, discusses plans to export products to Gulf nations

The business tycoon is the 22nd richest Indian according to the latest Forbes global billionaires list

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 7:55 PM

Yusuffali MA, Chairman of LuLu Group International, took to Twitter to share photos of his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

In his post, the UAE business tycoon said he was pleased to meet Modi.

"I conveyed Eid Mubarak to the honourable PM and expressed thanks for giving me time during his busy schedules," he further said in his post.

Yusuffali also discussed with the Indian leader about Lulu Group's plans to export agricultural products to Gulf countries.

According to a news report, Yusuffali is the richest person from the South Indian state of Kerala. He has a net worth of $5.3 billion and ranks as the 22nd richest Indian according to the latest Forbes global billionaires list.

