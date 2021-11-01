UAE authority clarifies viral video about worms in bananas

Move reflects leadership’s commitment to further cement Dubai’s status as one of the world’s most important financial hubs
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a statement regarding a video circulating on social media.
According to the statement, the viral video about the Somali banana is incorrect and contains false and misleading information for the viewer.
The authority explained that the video indicates the presence of Helicobacter, a type of bacteria and not a type of worm, as shown. It clarified that worms are not known to complete their life cycle inside fruits when it is as big as shown in the video.
Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Director of Communication and Community Service Department at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said that the authority is committed to verifying the health and safety of all food products present and displayed in the emirate's markets, including all vegetables and fruits, whether imported or local, before allowing their circulation in the markets.
The authority implements a set of programs and activities to achieve this goal, including monitoring programs, laboratory examination, inspection tours, notification systems, follow-up of complaints, and follow-up of any local, regional or global developments.
