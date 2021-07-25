UAE authority denies viral social media post about phone hackers
The message suggests that scammers can access information like contact lists and banking info "within three seconds".
Authorities in the UAE have denied a viral social media post that suggests it is possible for scammers to steal residents’ personal information via a phone call.
A post going viral on WhatsApp attributes the fake information to the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Emirati loses life savings in 7-minute fraud call
The fake post ‘warns’ residents against receiving or making phone calls from or to six phone numbers and three country codes. The message suggests that scammers can access information like contact lists and banking info “within three seconds”.
The TDRA took to Twitter on Sunday to debunk the rumour.
#important notice— TDRA (@tdrauae) July 25, 2021
This news was not released by TDRA and is incorrect pic.twitter.com/6OHXbo3v0L
“This news was not released by the TDRA and is incorrect,” the authority posted. “The TDRA confirms that it is not possible to hack a phone or steal data by making or receiving phone calls.”
ALSO READ:
>> UAE resident loses life savings invested in 'fake' cryptocurrency
Authorities have, time and again, warned residents to never divulge personal information or banking details to anyone who may call. Scammers usually call, posing as banking agents, to get sensitive information from vulnerable residents.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE: Cloudy weather with a chance of rain,...
Winds may cause blowing dust and sand, says NCM READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: New council to boost employment of Emiratis
It aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is... READ MORE
-
News
Covid in UAE: ICA centres to restrict entry for...
The protocol is applicable to customers, visitors and employees of... READ MORE
-
Transport
Sterilisation programme: Abu Dhabi Police...
The Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists that the National... READ MORE
-
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed
Due to changes in moon sightings, however, the UAE will not observe a ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE authority denies viral social media post...
The message suggests that scammers can access information like... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 jab certificate must for domestic air...
The new rule will come into effect from August 1. READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I continue to work from home amid...
The human resources ministry in the UAE allows the employer to adopt... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed