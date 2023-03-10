UAE authority bans two dietary supplements, warns public against consumption

From scanning passports to telling weather: How Emirates' new robot can make Dubai travellers' airport journey faster, easier
Sara is also capable of guiding passengers to their boarding gate in the shortest possible way
The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has banned two dietary supplements and has warned the public against buying or using it.
The two supplements are 'Monster Rabbit Honey' and 'King Mood'.
Authorities have warned the public and asked them to seek immediate medical help in case they have consumed the supplement(s) and are experiencing side effects.
The products have been banned as a laboratory analysis has revealed that they contain pharmaceutical ingredients that have not been declared on their packaging. These ingredients may also cause serious side effects.
