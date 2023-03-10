UAE authority bans two dietary supplements, warns public against consumption

The products contain unlabelled ingredients which may cause adverse effects

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 12:08 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 12:21 PM

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has banned two dietary supplements and has warned the public against buying or using it.

The two supplements are 'Monster Rabbit Honey' and 'King Mood'.

Authorities have warned the public and asked them to seek immediate medical help in case they have consumed the supplement(s) and are experiencing side effects.

The products have been banned as a laboratory analysis has revealed that they contain pharmaceutical ingredients that have not been declared on their packaging. These ingredients may also cause serious side effects.

