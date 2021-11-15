UAE: Authorities return 6-year-old lost boy to parents

Parties discussed the strategic ties between two countries and ways to boost them
UAE14 hours ago
The monitoring team of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has returned a lost child to his family.
According to case details, the team immediately contacted Ajman Police after finding the six-year-old boy in Ajman's Al Aliyah area. Patrols arrived at the scene and reunited the boy with his father after identifying the child's parents.
Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality revealed that the department had recently formed a monitoring team, which is concerned with maintaining the general appearance of the emirate and following up on emergency cases in coordination with concerned authorities. The team includes 33 inspectors, who are trained and equipped to deal with all community-related events and incidents.
He added that the team had attained many successes within a short period of time, including monitoring and solving many cases.
"The team inspects all areas of Ajman."
Regarding the lost child's case, Al Nuaimi pointed out that the young boy was found crying and wandering the streets looking for his parents. The team handled the case following all humanitarian and legal procedures, returning the child to his parents with the help of the competent authorities in record time.
