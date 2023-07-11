UAE announces expansion of Emiratisation targets for private sector firms; fines of up to Dh108,000 to apply

Previously, only private sector companies with 50 employees or more needed to meet the said targets

Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE has announced the expansion of Emiratisation targets to include firms with 20 to 49 employees in specific economic activities as well.

The decision aims to increase the number of Emiratis employed in targeted establishments across 14 key economic sectors, requiring them to hire at least one UAE citizen in 2024 and another in 2025. The Ministry added that a yearly financial contribution of Dh96,000 will be imposed in January 2025 on establishments that do not comply with the decision by the end of next year. Furthermore, non-compliant establishments in 2025 will face a Dh108,000 fine in January 2026.

Below is a list of the economic activities for establishments included in the decision:

Information and communications

Financial and insurance activities

Real estate

Professional and technical activities

Administrative and support services

Arts and entertainment

Mining and quarrying

Transformative industries

Education

Healthcare and social work

Construction

Wholesale and retail

Transportation and warehousing

Hospitality and residency services

The targeted establishments will be chosen based on criteria such as types of jobs, work environment, geographical location, nature of growth in these economic sectors, as well as Emiratisation priorities, added the Ministry.

