UAE announces 4 new monkeypox cases

This takes the total number of cases detected in the country to eight

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 7:15 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 7:22 PM

The UAE has reported four new cases of viral zoonotic disease monkeypox. The cases were detected as part of the country’s epidemiological surveillance system.

This takes the total number of cases detected in the UAE to eight. The Emirates reported its first case on May 24

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has reminded residents to follow all safety and prevention measures. They must follow all due safety measures while travelling or if they are part of gatherings.

The ministry reassured residents that the UAE health authorities are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring their health.

More details to follow

