UAE and Thailand agree to enhance trade and investment cooperation

To be eligible, companies must be fully independent, privately held, have 30 or more full-time employees, be 7 years old or younger, be headquartered in country
The UAE and Thailand agreed to advance cooperation in a wide number of sectors, in particular trade, logistics, energy, travel and tourism.
This was decided during a high-level visit to Thailand by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.
As part of the visit, Al Zeyoudi held a bilateral meeting with Jurin Laksanawisit, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, in Bangkok. They discussed strategies to accelerate trade and investment flows and reviewed the progress of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two nations, the negotiations for which are now on their fourth round.
Al Zeyoudi also met Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, in which they outlined the opportunities in each other's markets, not only in trade but also joint ventures and SME collaboration.
UAE-Thailand relations have been flourishing in recent years. Thailand is now the UAE's second-largest trading partner in the ASEAN bloc, accounting for 20 per cent of its trade within the region, while the UAE is Thailand's leading trading partner in the Middle East – and the 13th largest globally. In the first half of 2023, non-oil bilateral trade reached US$3.2 billion, a 3.7 percent increase on the same period in 2022.
ALSO READ:
Al Zeyoudi said: "Thailand is an important trade and investment partner for the UAE, boasting one of the fastest-growing economies in South-East Asia and quickly solidifying its position as one of the region's most promising business hubs. Both sides acknowledge the benefits of deeper cooperation between our two nations, and we are working hard to deliver enhanced market access for our respective exporters, and create new projects and partnerships for our investors and SMEs. I look forward to working with Jurin Laksanawisit to build on the momentum that recent visits by ministers, government officials and business leaders have generated."
To be eligible, companies must be fully independent, privately held, have 30 or more full-time employees, be 7 years old or younger, be headquartered in country
Three others ride away with luxury vehicles
Rogers flew as high as 15 metres thrice to demonstrate the capacity of his self-made suit
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Al Maktoum awarded Dr Mohammed Ghanem Al Rumaihi with the honour of the Media Personality of the Year
Authority reminded residents that the deadline to subscribe to the plan is October 1, failing which a Dh400 fine applies
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri decree
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious
Dubai residents will be getting a public holiday on September 29 to mark the occasion