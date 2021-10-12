UAE: All Abu Dhabi addresses now integrated into Google Maps, other apps

Abu Dhabi - A unified address system was developed so it will be easier for everyone to find any destination in the emirate.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 12 Oct 2021, 12:30 AM

The location data for all homes and businesses in Abu Dhabi is now fully integrated into popular navigation systems like Google Maps and TomTom, the authorities announced on Monday.

All these addresses were indexed in a unified system — called ‘Onwani’ — that was created by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

It is part of the DMT’s ‘Addressing and Spatial Guidance’ project.

Under the Onwani initiative, over 200,000 unique addresses and 19,000 road names are rolled out and thousands of new road and district signs will be put up.

It was developed by the DMT specifically to help users find any destination in the emirate. The project aimed to give streets and neighbourhoods unique names —reflecting the Emirati culture — as well as numbers and labels. Postal codes were added to each location.

The result is expected to improve how businesses and homes are referenced and located; reduce emergency response time; help expedite the delivery of goods and services; bring down carbon footprint; and encourage residents and tourists to explore more destinations.

Officials noted that all the information related to the establishments’ addresses is now available for global navigation programmes and applications such as Google Maps, TomTom, Here Maps and other systems.

This allows Abu Dhabi residents and visitors to search for addresses using the building number, street name and neighbourhood or city name.

Users will also learn more about the services available by simply scanning the QR codes found on the emirate’s street signs.

Dr Omar Al Shaiba, acting executive director for the Information Technology Affairs Sector at the DMT, said: “The unified address system Onwani and the Addressing and Spatial Guidance project will pave the way to support the next wave of innovation in how geospatial technology and data is leveraged for progressive municipal governance and operations in Abu Dhabi.”

The DMT also aims to support Abu Dhabi position as one of the smartest cities in the world, he added.

Access the data on ‘OnwaniClick’ app

Data from the project is also available on the OnwaniClick app, which was developed by the DMT in 2019.

Available in Arabic and English for Android and iOS devices, the app allows users to know even the meaning of the names of places. They will also be able to save and share addresses via social media apps like WhatsApp and Instagram.