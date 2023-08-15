UAE: Abu Dhabi to host Great Audit Minds conference

It will be the first time that the event will be held outside the US

Photo: Supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 5:04 PM

For the first time, the Great Audit Minds (GAM) conference will be held outside the US, with Abu Dhabi hosting the premier event for internal audit leaders this November, top officials announced.

Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board of the UAE Internal Auditors Association (IAA), noted that the UAE Capital will be hosting the first regional GAM Conference from November 6 to 8 at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

“We are about to create history in the UAE. We are honoured to be bringing the first-ever GAM here. This conference has been running in the US for the last 44 years. And the thought of taking it outside the US was a one-year-long process,” Ali told reporters during a press conference.

In the ‘Year of Sustainability’ and hosting of COP28, the GAM Conference will stress the importance of making united efforts towards reaching the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“This is a stepping stone in terms of governance for sustainability. The conference has been themed: ‘Igniting Thinking of Sustainability. It is a responsibility for all of us,” Ali said and noted that internal auditors “work and act as doctors” within an organisation to ensure sustainability.

The event is expected to bring together more than 1,300 industry leaders, decision-makers, and influencers from across the globe. Top business and thought leaders will explore cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, innovation, sustainability, environmental, social and governance (ESG), and more.

The GAM Conference will be organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, strategic partners like Protiviti, EY, PwC, and Beeah among others, and support from the Arab Confederation for the Institute of Internal Auditors, Saudi Arabia, to drive industry innovation.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), noted that the Capital getting to host such renowned international business events is a “very strong testament” to the destination’s credibility.

“The inaugural GAM Conference is a valued addition to Abu Dhabi’s portfolio of business events. Hosting this gathering showcases the strong confidence placed in Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and top-tier amenities, reinforcing our reputation as a premier global events destination. Through this collaboration with the UAE Internal Auditors Association, we hope to build a lasting partnership, spur further growth for Abu Dhabi and elevate experiences for our valued guests.”

Abu Dhabi has been ranked first in the region for attracting the highest number of in-person meetings organised by international associations in 2022.

During the three-day conference, there will be interactive sessions engaging more than 40 international and regional experts who will provide insights on the latest industry trends, sustainability practices, digitalisation, and emerging concepts in governance, risk management, fraud prevention, and more.

Ali added: “The conference is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to sustainable growth and global collaboration. It's a unique opportunity to learn from the brightest minds and catalyse transformative change.”

ALSO READ: