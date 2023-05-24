UAE: Abu Dhabi launches Dh7 billion suburban housing projects

To develop these projects, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has signed two agreements with Q Holding

Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 8:18 PM

Local authorities have announced new housing projects with 1,742 villas at a cost of more than Dh7 billion in Abu Dhabi’s suburban areas of West Baniyas and Al Samha regions.

The West Baniyas residential project includes the construction of 1,500 residential villas, eight mosques and 14 commercial buildings, gardens, public facilities and services. It is being built on a land area of 584.7 hectares, at a total cost of more than Dh6.3 billion and expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

Al Samha project consists of 242 residential villas, two mosques and a selection of retail units. The project is being built on a land area of 53.4 hectares, at a total cost of more than Dh734 million, and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025.

“The signing of the contracts for the development of West Baniyas and Al Samha housing projects comes to implement the vision of our leadership to ensure stability and social wellbeing for citizens, through the development of integrated and sustainable housing communities that meet the needs of citizens and their families,” said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

Al Shorafa stressed the authority's keenness to develop and build effective partnerships with both government and private sectors to develop innovative solutions that meet social priorities in the housing sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, director-general of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said that providing adequate housing according to the highest technical specifications and that considers the requirements of the Emirati family is at the forefront of the authority's strategic priorities, which are implemented according to the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.

“The signing of the contracts for West Baniyas and Al Samha projects contributes to the continuation of the authority's efforts to provide pioneering housing options and solutions, and their implementation falls within the framework of the Emirati Neighbourhood Projects initiative, the model of which is pioneering integrated residential communities.”

Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Q Holding, said the projects will result in vibrant residential communities in West Baniyas and Al Samha.

“Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority will contribute to the optimal use of the company’s expertise in the field of real estate development to support the authority’s efforts in developing the housing system in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, demonstrated by the sustainability of these projects,” Al Hamed added.

