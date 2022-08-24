UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports see 6.3m passengers in first half of 2022; Indians top travellers

CEO notes the results represent 'another stride forward' for the aviation industry

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 6:29 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports served 6.299 million passengers in the first six months of this year as demand for travel surged, with Indians and Pakistanis being the top travellers.

Releasing the passenger traffic report, Abu Dhabi Airports – the operator of Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports – announced the recording of 94,538 domestic and international flights from the five airports between January and June this year.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, noted the passenger traffic results represent “another stride forward” for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry.

“While 2021 was a successful year, the target for 2022 was always to build on that momentum", Al Hashmi said, "by catering to higher numbers of travellers, and expanding our airline network with partners, while staying committed to the highest levels of service excellence.

The resumption of regional and global markets, as well as successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures. Looking ahead, our aim is to continue building on this success throughout the second half of 2022."

Indians top passenger volume

At Abu Dhabi International Airport alone, the number of scheduled passenger flights increased by 94 per cent compared to the first half of 2021. The airport is connected to 101 destinations served by 23 airlines — compared to 76 destinations by 19 airlines in the same period last year.

The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes at the airport during H1 2022 are India (1.28 million), Pakistan (485,000), the UK (374,000), Saudi Arabia (333,000) and Egypt (283,000).

Meanwhile, the top five destination airports were London Heathrow (276,000), Delhi (225,000), Mumbai (221,000), Kochi (217,000) and Cairo (203,000).

Abu Dhabi International Airport also handled 297,549 tonnes of air freight during the first half of the year, further emphasising the emirate’s capabilities and strategic location as a hub for cargo and freight handling in the UAE and the region.

Abu Dhabi International Airport also recorded positive passenger traffic results for the second quarter of 2022. Between April and June, scheduled passenger flights increased by 117 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The airport was also connected to 104 destinations served by 22 airlines, compared to 74 destinations by 19 airlines in the second quarter of 2021.

The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes at the airport during the second quarter were India (764,000), Pakistan (231,000), the UK (203,000), Saudi Arabia (195,000) and Egypt (156,000).

The top five destination airports were London Heathrow (153,000), Mumbai (146,000), Kochi (126,000), Delhi (123,000) and Cairo (114,000).

Load factors also increased to 73 per cent, compared to 33 per cent only during the same period last year.

