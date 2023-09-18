UAE: 96 companies violate midday break rules in 2023

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 6:22 PM

Only 96 establishments were found to be violating the ban on working outdoors or under direct sunlight between 12.30pm and 3pm, from 15 June to 15 September 2023.

These were found during more than 113,000 field visits conducted by the The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

MoHRE commended government and private entities that collaborated for the midday work ban, especially those who supported by providing 356 rest stations equipped with basic services for delivery drivers around the country.

Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, thanked the establishments, saying: “This confirms their commitment to achieving the highest standards of competitiveness and social responsibility, affirming that occupational health and safety principles are deeply entrenched in the UAE labour market.”

Al Nassi also commended members of the community who supported the break by launching initiatives to support workers and appreciating their dedication and efforts, distributing cold beverages, as well as by reporting cases of violation of the ban to MoHRE.

“The midday break comes in line with the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the leadership and attractiveness of the UAE labour market by implementing the best practices for occupational health and safety, all the while striving to enhance the wellbeing of workers,” he said. “The ban has proven its role in increasing productivity, reducing injuries, and stabilising labour relations.”

It is the 19th year that the midday work ban has been. It is a key pillar of the occupational health and safety system in the UAE labour market, aimed at providing a safe environment for workers, protecting them from injuries caused by exposure to the sun and high temperatures during the summer months.

