UAE: 5 steps to ensure child safety in vehicles

Police detail measures to be taken to keep children secure on the road

By Web Desk Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 6:52 AM

Abu Dhabi police released a video on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday detailing the ways in which children's safety can be ensured while on the road.

The following measures must be taken to prevent accidents and injuries:

1. Safety locks

It is important to click the safety button on the windows and doors in the backseat to ensure that they cannot accidentally open while the vehicle is in motion on the road.

2. Car seats

Children aged 4 and under must be seated in car seats rather than the backseat of the vehicle. The car seat must be properly installed.

3. Choosing the right seat

Car seats must be selected according to the child's age and size in order to keep them properly secure while the vehicle is moving.

4. Seatbelts

Seatbelts should be fastened well to keep children safe while on the road.

5. Front seat

Children aged 10 and under, or with a height less than 145cm should not be allowed to sit in the front seat next to the driver. Instead, they must sit in the backseat with seatbelts securely fastened.

