UAE: 5 steps to ensure child safety in vehicles

Abu Dhabi police released a video on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday detailing the ways in which children's safety can be ensured while on the road.
The following measures must be taken to prevent accidents and injuries:
It is important to click the safety button on the windows and doors in the backseat to ensure that they cannot accidentally open while the vehicle is in motion on the road.
Children aged 4 and under must be seated in car seats rather than the backseat of the vehicle. The car seat must be properly installed.
Car seats must be selected according to the child's age and size in order to keep them properly secure while the vehicle is moving.
Seatbelts should be fastened well to keep children safe while on the road.
Children aged 10 and under, or with a height less than 145cm should not be allowed to sit in the front seat next to the driver. Instead, they must sit in the backseat with seatbelts securely fastened.
