UAE: 3-day career fair to offer job openings, sessions on developing soft skills

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 9:54 AM

A three-day career fair offering Emirati nationals job opportunities will be held in Abu Dhabi next week.

The 17th edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, an annual Emiratisation event, will be organised under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

From November 13 to 15, young Emirati students, fresh graduates, and mid-career professionals will have the chance to apply directly for available job openings and upgrade their careers at this free-to-attend recruitment and skill development event.

“Attendees can explore the many job openings offered by the leading companies present at the event,” said Fadi Harb, event manager of Informa Middle East, the organiser of Tawdheef x Zaheb.

“This will be their chance to directly connect and network with HR executives, recruitment specialists, business leaders, and government officials so they can gain insights into the current job market, career opportunities, and advice on how to secure their dream jobs.”

Developing soft skills

There will be a series of seminars and workshops that will focus on developing professional capabilities and soft skills and provide visitors with information on emerging job trends. These workshops are designed to empower Emirati youth with the necessary tools to achieve career success.

“The event provides a unique platform for Emiratis to not only discover their dream job but also receive valuable career guidance and mentorship from industry experts,” Harb noted.

The lineup of key sessions ranges from those by Rabdan Academy on Emiratisation success stories as well as on government programmes that support the career development of UAE nationals in the areas of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

Topics discussed at the sessions will include addressing the challenges for Emiratis looking to be part of the private sector, personal branding for career success, developing practical skills like CV writing, and the effective use of artificial intelligence in job searches, among others.

Among the leading organisations to be present at the event include the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the Central Bank of the UAE, Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi Police, Al Ain University, Etisalat, the UAE Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Nestle, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Schlumberger, PepsiCo, Siemens Energy, and Schneider Electric, among others.

The event aims to provide young talents with job opportunities aligning with their aspirations and abilities. The career fair will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 13 to 15 (10 am to 5 pm). For registration and further details, visit https://informaconnect.com/tawdheef/

ALSO READ: