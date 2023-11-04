UAE: Fake Emiratisation, penalties tackled in ministry's 2 new guidebooks

Supplied photo

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 4:16 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is stepping up on its awareness drive on Emiratisation and the Nafis programme which is aimed at supporting Emirati professionals in the private sector.

MoHRE recently launched two guidebooks that are accessible on the Ministry's website and Nafis electronic platform.

“We are keen to raise awareness and knowledge on the benefits provided by Nafis to Emiratis working or seeking to work in the private sector, whether through financial support or training programme,” Wedad Al Shamlan, director of MoHRE Professional Guidance Department, said in a statement on Saturday.

She noted: “The guidebooks have been developed to clarify everything related to Nafis, Emiratisation plans, the importance of Emiratis joining the private sector, and the role of our talent in advancing economic and sustainable development in the country.”

"The Ministry is committed to implementing the UAE government’s strategy on Emiratisation in the private sector, which is considered as a vital sector and an essential contributor to the national economy,” Al Shamlan added.

Driving new opportunities

According to MoHRE, Emiratisation is an integral part of enhancing the competitiveness of UAE nationals in the private sector. The Nafis programme, meanwhile, encompasses a wide range of financial incentives to drive work opportunities for both young and experienced Emiratis in the private sector.

The awareness guidebooks launched by MoHRE address 11 topics, focusing on the Nafis electronic platform, the Regulation of Employment Relationship Law, fake Emiratisation and its administrative penalties, Unemployment Insurance Scheme, the Wage Protection System (WPS), in addition to information on pension and social security.

MoHRE also has career counselling service and call centre support, and other communication channels.

Fake Emiratisation

In August this year, MoHRE penalised 565 companies that were found to have hired a total of 824 UAE nationals in bogus Emiratisation jobs since mid-last year. The Ministry said necessary legal and administrative action against them were imposed.

MoHRE reiterated that “fake Emiratisation is a clear violation of Emiratisation-related decisions and the regulations of the Nafis programme.

Any violations related to Emiratisation can be reported through MoHRE call centre at 600590000 or the Ministry’s smart application.

