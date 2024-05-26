Turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight to Dublin, 12 injured

A Qatar Airways plane descends before landing (photo for illustrative purpose). — Reuters file

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 5:51 PM Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 7:24 PM

Twelve people travelling on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland were injured during a bout of turbulence, Dublin Airport said on Sunday, adding that the plane landed safely and as scheduled.

Flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed shortly before 1pm Dublin time (1200 GMT), the airport said.

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew (12 total) on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," Dublin Airport said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

rish broadcaster RTE, citing passengers arriving at Dublin Airport, said the incident lasted less than 20 seconds and occurred during food and drinks service.

Qatar Airways said the injuries sustained were "minor" and that the incident was now subject to an internal investigation.

The incident took place five days after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore was forced to land in Bangkok due to severe turbulence, which killed a 73-year-old British man and left 20 others in intensive care.