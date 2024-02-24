UAE: 13-year-old Emirati pianist creates music with AI, performs at hospitals

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 11:39 AM

At just 13 years old, Rashid Walid Al Marzouqi is an accomplished pianist in the UAE who merges traditional music with AI (artificial intelligence). The Rabdan School student describes his ongoing journey as one filled with passion, dedication, and a desire to bring happiness to others.

This Emirati prodigy is known for his innovative approach to music. In 2020, he made history by becoming the first and youngest Emirati pianist to incorporate AI technology into his performances.

"It was a beautiful feeling,” Rashid told Khaleej Times, noting: “AI creates different symphonies for each instrument, and you can enhance it as if you are playing with a variety of beautiful instruments and performing with an orchestra."

Playing music for people

Rashid sees music as more than just a form of entertainment. He plays with a deep sense of empathy for people, especially when performing at hospitals like Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Medical Hospital.

“I had come to realise that music has a positive impact on people, bringing joy and happiness to the heart, relaxing the soul, and even contributing to the healing process,” he said.

Rashid's love for music blossomed early, nurtured by his father, who first taught him the UAE national anthem. The spark ignited a burning passion, leading him to perform at school assemblies and participate in events like the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum.

His talent has not gone unnoticed. He has participated in the prestigious Mawhibaty programme, a government initiative that supports and cultivates young talents in Abu Dhabi.

Plan for the future

At his young age, Rashid has a clear ambition for his future: to become a renowned Emirati musician and represent the UAE with pride, across the globe.

His dream is to compose and perform original pieces that fuse Arab influences with international styles, creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. Rashid said, "I aspire to become an Emirati pianist who represents my country both here and abroad."

