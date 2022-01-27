UAE: 13 shops shut down for non-renewal of licences

Grilling in non-designated outdoor areas carries a fine of Dh500
The Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality authorities have shut down 13 shops for not renewing their commercial licences on time.
The punitive action was taken during an intensified inspection campaign that was carried out last December.
The authorities also cancelled 119 commercial licences last year for non-compliance with rules and regulations.
Hassan Salem Al Yamaha, Director-General of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, said the authorities issued 4,112 licences last year, including commercial, professional and individual. Of these licences, 314 and 3,798 were new and renewals, respectively.
The authorities carried out 3,587 inspection drives last year regarding the issuance of new licences and renewal of existing ones.
Altogether, 211 warnings were issued, and 243 violations came to light, including non-renewal of licences and carrying out activities that are not mentioned in the permit.
Some entities were penalised for distributing advertising leaflets without a permit.
Al Yamaha emphasised that the authorities were keen to carry out periodic inspection campaigns to ensure no civic rules are violated.
They would also carry out public awareness campaigns to prevent any illegal activities.
