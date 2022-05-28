Turkish President Erdogan receives Sheikh Abdullah in Istanbul

UAE Foreign Minister expresses country's keenness to enhance collaboration with Turkey during meeting

By Wam Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 8:06 PM

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan today received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in Istanbul.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's greetings and wishes for the growth and prosperity of the country to the Turkish president.

Erdoğan reciprocated the greetings and wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed the prospects of advancing cooperation between their countries across all fields. They also reviewed the situation in the region and the importance of enhancing efforts to establish peace, security and stability.

The latest regional and global developments were also addressed during the meeting, including the crisis in Ukraine.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed UAE's keenness to enhance collaboration with Turkey, and to work together to consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region and forge ahead with the development efforts to achieve their peoples' aspirations for progress and prosperity.