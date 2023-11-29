UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Ban on some vehicles from entering Abu Dhabi for 3 days

Except public sanitation companies and logistic support services, some roads will be off-limits to these vehicles

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: ADPoliceHQ/Twitter
Photo: ADPoliceHQ/Twitter

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 1:51 PM

On Wednesday, the Integrated Transport Centre announced a temporary ban on certain vehicles entering Abu Dhabi. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses used for transporting workers to Abu Dhabi will be restricted from entering Abu Dhabi Island. This temporary ban is scheduled to be effective from Friday, December 1, 2023, to Monday, December 4, 2023.

Authorities said entrances, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge will be off limits to some heavy vehicles from 12pm on December 1 to until 1am on December 4.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, exempted from this temporary truck ban are vehicles used by public sanitation companies and logistic support services, the authority noted. ITC urged road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

The temporary restrictions coincides with the celebration of UAE Union Day holidays. Both government and private sector employees are set to enjoy an extended weekend from December 2 to 4, with work resuming on December 5 (Tuesday). Additionally, public sector employees will be working from home on Friday, December 1.

Sheikh Zayed Festival has unveiled an exciting roster of grand, unique, and highly anticipated events, activities, and shows in honour of the 52nd National Day. The Festival grounds and pavilions will come alive with a dynamic array of celebrations, featuring the Union Parade, breathtaking fireworks displays, mesmerising drone shows, captivating Emirates Fountain performances, the International Civilisations Parade, and an assortment of cultural, heritage, and entertainment festivities.

From riveting competitions to dazzling prizes, the 52nd Union Day celebrations promise to enchant visitors throughout the festival. The Union Parade, scheduled for December 3rd, embodies a national image expressing patriotism and a deep sense of belonging to the nation and its leadership.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has adorned the streets with 4,800 lights. Installed across Abu Dhabi Island and its outskirts, the geometric shapes grace key locations such as Abu Dhabi Corniche Street and main highways, including Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Sheikh Zayed Street, and Airport Street. The diverse yet harmonious designs represent the nation's spirit and joy during National Day celebrations.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE