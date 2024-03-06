Sharjah to get passenger train station linked to Etihad Rail

Covering individuals aged 18 to 70, the policy will cost employers between Dh37 and Dh72 per year for each worker
Sharjah is set to build a passenger train station that will be connected to the Etihad Rail network, it was announced on Wednesday.
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch of the mega project that will rise at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi House, near the University City of Sharjah.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Connecting the main track of the railway network to the station in Sharjah is expected to boost Etihad Train's passenger traffic to 14,000 per day, especially since it will serve university students from across the country.
The rail extension will also pass through "vital facilities and landmarks, and population centres in Sharjah", according to a report on state-run agency Wam.
"This step enhances the connection between residential communities in the Emirates and makes it easier for passengers to move across stations in the network, considering that Sharjah connects Dubai with the other northern emirates," said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail Company, who attended the launch with the Sharjah Ruler.
The announcement comes as part of the UAE vision to develop passenger trains and connect cities and population centres in the country through a safe, reliable and efficient network.
Currently in the works, the UAE National Rail Network extends over 900 kilometres. Once completed, rail passenger services will connect 11 cities and regions across the country from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Fujairah, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.
ALSO READ:
Covering individuals aged 18 to 70, the policy will cost employers between Dh37 and Dh72 per year for each worker
As per crime-solving timelines, Dubai Police take 10 days to solve a crime as compared to two months in Germany, 35 days in the United States, and 180 days in France
The Emirates has been experiencing rainfall and hail in some parts of the country too
He was voted in as Pakistan's PM for a second time on Sunday
As the Sheikh Mishal's aircraft entered the country's airspace, it was met with a ceremonial escort of UAE military jets as a gesture of warm welcome
New figures released by the mall on Tuesday also showed a staggering 20 million people visited the mall in the first 2 months of this year alone
Apprentices will follow a curriculum encompassing gastronomy, business proficiency, safety protocols, critical thinking and communication
Pierre Abboud finished most of the artwork, leaving the bottom portion for children to finish